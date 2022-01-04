Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gets off car; distributes face masks to people in Chennai

With Covid-19 cases in the state increasing rapidly and mask compliance coming down, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday decided to create awareness on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour by distributing face masks to people who weren’t wearing one on a busy road in the state capital.

Stalin distributed face masks to people on the arterial Anna Salai on his way back to his Chitaranjan Salai residence from Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. While distributing the masks to people, including children, the Chief Minister told them not to step out of their homes without wearing a mask.

“You should always wear a mask. Don’t come out without a mask. Follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” he told passers-by and motorists. The Chief Minister’s action came even as authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have collected over Rs 5 lakh as fines from people who did not comply with the Covid-19 rules.

Stalin has been emphasizing that wearing a mask can prevent one from getting infected with Covid-19. While launching the vaccination drive for children of 15-18 years of age on Monday, Stalin had stressed the need to wear a mask and get vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who accompanied Stalin in his car, said the Chief Minister took a box of face masks with him while leaving the Secretariat. “He got down from the car near Omandurar Hospital and distributed masks to people who weren’t wearing one. While he got down from his car at a few places, the CM distributed masks to a few sitting inside his car, through the 8-km journey” he told DH.

The Chief Minister was returning home after chairing a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu. Subramanian said Stalin distributing face masks by alighting from his car will send a strong message to the people on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting a high number of cases for the past few days with Chennai topping the list. As of Tuesday morning, the state had 10,364 active cases, including those in home isolation, with Chennai topping the list with 4,259 persons.

