Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets Rajinikanth on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among the first to convey his greetings to Rajinikanth on the occasion of the megastar's birthday, which falls on Sunday.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday expressed his heartfelt birthday greetings in Tamil to Rajinikanth, who he said was a "sweet friend" who moved with people with heartfelt affection.
Stalin said he wished that Rajinikanth, who was setting foot into his 72nd year, entertained the Tamil people with his incomparable screen presence for several more years.
உள்ளார்ந்த அன்புடன் பழகிடும் இனிய நண்பர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்குப் பிறந்தநாள் நல்வாழ்த்துகள்!
72-ஆவது அகவையில் அடியெடுத்து வைக்கும் அவர், இன்னும் பல ஆண்டுகள் தமிழ் மக்களைத் தன்னிகரற்ற தனது திரையாளுமையால் மகிழ்விக்கவும்; நல்ல உடல்நலத்துடன் திகழவும் விழைகிறேன்.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 12, 2021
The Chief Minister also wished the superstar of Tamil cinema good health.
Apart from Stalin, several film stars, directors and film technicians cutting across languages and industries greeted Rajinikanth on his birthday.
