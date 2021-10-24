TN CM Stalin hops on to city bus, surprises passengers

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise

Stalin enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, an official said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 24 2021, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 09:18 ist
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin aboard a bus in Chennai. Credit: Screengrab/Twitter/@mkstalin

Passengers of a city bus on Saturday were in for a pleasant surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them.

The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers.

He mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, an official said. Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus." 

 Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
M K Stalin
DMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 