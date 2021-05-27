Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko demand recall of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for imposing 'anti-people' laws in the union territory.
The action of administrator Patel in forcibly bringing in "anti-people" regulations to "alienate Muslims" living there is causing anguish, Stalin tweeted.
The Prime Minister's Office should intervene in the matter and ease him out of the office of administrator, he said adding "our country's strength is pluralism."
Read | Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, demands withdrawal of 'anti-democratic' regulations in Lakshadweep
MDMK chief Vaiko, pointing to Development Authority Regulations and those on anti-social activity and animal preservation besides others said these were strongly condemnable as it infringed on the "basic rights" of the Lakshadweep people.
The MDMK top leader, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, fully backed the demand for the recall of administrator Patel.
