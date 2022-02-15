Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opposes LIC’s plan to sell 5% stake

Opposing the plan by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to sell five per cent of its total equity base, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday termed the move as one towards “privatisation.”

In a series of tweets, Stalin said the move by the Union Government was “quite undesirable” and said it is neither in the interests of the people nor the organisation.

“LIC over the years has catered to the needs of crores of Indians, earned their trust and has provided social security with its efficient functioning. The Union Govt's act of filing DRHP with SEBI to sell 5 per cent of its stakes is undoubtedly a move towards privatisation and quite undesirable,” Stalin said.

It goes without saying that this is neither in the interests of our people nor the organisation, Stalin said, adding that an ideal government shall build institutions instead of involving itself in a selling spree. “I urge the Union Govt to roll-back this ill-thought-out decision and save @LICIndiaForever,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page.

