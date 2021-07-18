Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to meet President on Monday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will on Monday meet President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi where he is likely to invite the president to participate in an event to unveil a portrait of his late father M Karunanidhi in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will also remind the President about his letter on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Stalin had written to Kovind in May, days after assuming office as Chief Minister, pointing to a resolution passed by the state Cabinet in 2018 recommending the release of all seven convicts.

While the recommendation was sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, he had told the Supreme Court that the President was the competent authority to decide on the issue.

Sources said Stalin will request Kovind to unveil a portrait of Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister, in the state assembly. The old assembly hall has 15 portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and others. The erstwhile AIADMK government unveiled a portrait of J Jayalalithaa despite opposition from DMK.

The DMK government plans to install a portrait of Karunanidhi in the assembly, possibly on August 7, the DMK patriarch’s third death anniversary.