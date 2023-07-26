Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to participate in fishermen conference

Chief Minister M K Stalin will participate in a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association next month in Ramanathapuram to condemn the increase in the number of incidents of fishermen being attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said Stalin will participate in the conference on August 18 in Ramanathapuram and demand diplomatic intervention by the Indian Government. The announcement by the minister came a day after nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said despite the high-level interactions between the two nations, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

“The fishing communities in Tamil Nadu continue to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests and seizure of their boats. These incidents strain bilateral relations and inflict severe socio-economic repercussions on the affected families,” he said.

Stalin also asked Jaishankar to take all possible diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen, secure the return of their seized boats, and re-emphasise the significance of finding a lasting and mutually acceptable solution to the issue of fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.

The Chief Minister’s decision to participate in the conference also comes days after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking retrieval of Katchatheevu island to restore traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen and solve the fishermen issue.

On Katchatheevu, sandwiched between India and Sri Lanka in the Palk Straits, Stalin demanded that the Union Government initiate diplomatic efforts to revisit the 1974 Indo-Sri Lanka Accord transferring the island to the neighbouring nation as it will only re-establish the historical fishing rights and provide permanent relief to Tamil Nadu fishermen.