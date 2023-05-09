Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore to meet business leaders

Chief Minister M K Stalin will undertake a nine-day visit to Singapore and Japan later this month to meet business leaders and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu and participate in the third edition of the state’s Global Investors' Meet (GIM) to be held in January 2024.

The visit scheduled to take place from May 23 to May 31 will be Stalin’s second foreign visit after he assumed office as Chief Minister in May 2021. He led a high-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates in March 2022 during which several companies, including the LuLu group, pledged investments worth Rs 6,100 crore.

Sources told DH that Stalin will be in Singapore for two days and will spend the remaining seven days in various cities in Japan meeting industrialists and holding talks with them. For the record, Stalin told a MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday that he will travel to Singapore and Japan to invite business leaders for the GIM, without revealing further details.

Besides meetings with industrialists and heads of major corporations, Stalin will also oversee the signing of a couple of MoUs during his visit and hold road shows to woo investors from both countries. He will also be meeting the strong Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Japan.

“The main goal is to send a clear signal to the investors that Tamil Nadu is the place they should be coming to in India. When a CM goes and meets business leaders in their own cities, it creates a positive impact. The CM will hold discussions with several CEOs of Japanese companies and invite them to Tamil Nadu and for the GIM,” a source in the know told DH.

While inviting the companies to Tamil Nadu, Stalin, according to sources, will ask them to participate in the GIM, which is likely to witness investment proposals to the tune of several thousand crores of rupees.

The efforts by the government come amid Stalin setting an ambitious target of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Besides the traditional sectors, the state has identified a few sunrise sectors like electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and semiconductor as focus sectors.

The government says as many as 224 investment commitments worth Rs.2.73 lakh crore, providing jobs to 4,10,561 persons have been confirmed after the DMK came to power in 2021.

Tamil Nadu is already home to over 200 Japanese companies with Mitsubishi becoming the latest entity to make the state its home by building a state-of-the-art AC and compressor manufacturing facility near Chennai. While Taiwanese electronics majors Foxconn and Pegatron have invested huge in their facilities near Chennai for assembling high-end Apple iPhones, Chinese firm Luxshare is expected to launch production from Chennai very soon.

According to data released by the government, Tamil Nadu accounts for over 34 per cent of total planned investments in the EV sector with not just EV firms but battery manufacturers like BYD, Grinntech, Lucas-TVS, and Li Energy setting up their units in the state. The state believes the new policy will attract more players in the EV sector to set up their shops in Tamil Nadu.