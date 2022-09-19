Tamil Nadu Congress joins other PCCs, wants Rahul Gandhi to helm party

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.
Also read | After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Congress too wants Rahul Gandhi as party chief
In the party's state general council meet, a resolution proposed by TNCC President K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee President was passed unanimously. "Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," the TNCC tweeted. Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have passed resolutions batting for Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
The senior leader has embarked on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra that started on September 7.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Powerful quake jolts Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning
Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya
Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India
Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral
DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty