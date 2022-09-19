Tamil Nadu Congress joins other PCCs, wants Rahul Gandhi to helm party

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

In the party's state general council meet, a resolution proposed by TNCC President K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee President was passed unanimously. "Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC's general council," the TNCC tweeted. Already, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of states including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have passed resolutions batting for Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

The senior leader has embarked on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra that started on September 7.