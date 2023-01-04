Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa dies at 46 

Thirumahan Everaa, great grand nephew of legendary social reformer E V R Periyar and first-time Congress MLA, passed away on Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 46 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Thirumahan, who was also the son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief E V K S Elangovan, complained of breathlessness at his home in Erode in western Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sources said Thirumahan, a fitness enthusiast, breathed his last at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. A first-time MLA from Erode (East) constituency, Thirumahan is the grandson of Congress leader E V K Sampath, whose father is the brother of Periyar.

His father Elangovan helmed the TNCC twice and is known for his organisational skills. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his condolence message, said he was shocked to hear about Thirumahan's death and recalled his meeting with him a month ago.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K S Alagiri, and a host of political leaders condoled his death.