Tamil Nadu COVID-19 patient booked for breaking hospital glass

  • Apr 12 2020, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 00:16 ist
A 27-year-old COVID-19 positive patient was booked by the Coimbatore Police for breaking a window glass at the isolation ward of a hospital after he was not allowed to eat food brought by his wife. The incident took place at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Friday night.

The patient broke a window glass after authorities refused to allow him to eat chicken biriyani cooked by his wife saying outside food was not allowed inside the isolation ward.

As authorities refused permission, the patient threw a fire extinguisher on the glass window and damaged it. A case was filed against him by police after the hospital management file a complaint.

