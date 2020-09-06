Tamil Nadu Covid-19 recoveries cross 4 lakh; 5,783 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed a significant milestone as the number of Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 4 lakh mark with 5,820 more patients getting discharged in the state, the health department said.

The day also saw 5,783 new infections being reported, taking the aggregate to 4.63 lakh, while 88 deaths pushed the toll to 7,836, a bulletin issued by the health department said. With 5,820 people getting cured, total recoveries in the state was 4.04 lakh till date.

The active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 51,458, the bulletin said. The state capital recorded 965 cases in the last 24 hours totalling to 1.41 lakh till date, while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts cumulatively added 803 fresh cases to the infection table.

The total number of samples tested on Sunday was 85,974, taking the overall to 52.98 lakh so far, the bulletin said.

Among the 88 deceased, six were without comorbidities. A 19-year-old girl with complaints of fever for five days, pain in the abdomen and vomiting died on August 30, minutes after she was admitted to the district hospital.

Later, tests confirmed that the patient was Covid-19 positive, the bulletin said. Three of those died were nonagenarians. Besides Chennai, Coimbatore and Cuddalore recorded 538 and 388 new cases respectively while many districts reported over 100 new Covid-19 infections that were reported today.