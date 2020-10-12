Tamil Nadu: Dalit shepherd forced to fall on feet of Thevar man; 4 arrested

A shepherd from the Dalit community was made to fall at the feet of a person belonging to the dominant Thevar caste in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu over an argument.

Members of the dominant community not just made the shepherd fall on the feet of one of them but also recorded a video of the same and circulated on social media.

The incident, which took place on October 8 in Olaikulam village in Kayatharu taluk of the district, came to light after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from the Chidambaram constituency, shared the video on Twitter.

As the video went viral, the Thoothukudi district police swung into action and arrested four persons from the Thevar community.

Three more from the dominant caste have also been booked under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In his complaint, 60-year-old A Paulraj said members of both communities have been herding sheep in the village and an argument ensued between him and another person from the Thevar community after one of his goats crossed over to the other side.

“They made me fall on the feet of Sivasangu Thevar several times and while I was being humiliated, a few people from Thevar community were shooting a video of the same. They used casteist slurs and humiliated me to the core. They also threatened that they will kill me,” Paulraj said in his complaint, a copy of which was accessed by DH.

He also said he was herding 90 sheep and 10 goats, while Sivasangu Thevar also had the same number.

Sharing the 10-second video which shows Paulraj repeatedly falling on the feet of Sivasangu Thevar, Thirumavalavan said such incidents do not only happen in North India but also in Tamil Nadu.