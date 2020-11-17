Not yet decided on launching new party: M K Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Election: Not yet decided on launching new party, says M K Alagiri

BJP sources also said there was no scheduled meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Alagiri during the former's visit to Chennai on Nov 21

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 17 2020, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 21:00 ist
Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri. Credit: PTI File Photo

Refuting reports that he was planning to launch a new political party, expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Tuesday said he has not yet taken a decision on the issue and termed as “joke” reports of his joining the BJP.

I have not yet taken a decision on launching a political party. I will discuss with my supporters and take a decision on their inputs. I might meet them in December or in January,” Alagiri said. He was referring to reports that he will meet his supporters on November 20.

BJP sources also said there was no scheduled meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Alagiri during the former's visit to Chennai on November 21.

To a question on state BJP chief L Murugan extending an invitation to Alagiri to join the party, Alagiri said it was his opinion. “Some people are cracking a joke that I am joining BJP,” Alagiri said.

Alagiri, elder son of Karunanidhi, was expelled from DMK in 2014 and has been maintaining a low-profile since then. After his father's death in 2018, Alagiri extended an olive branch to his younger brother and DMK President M K Stalin by publicly announcing that he was ready to accept his leadership.

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DMK
M K Alagiri
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
BJP

What's Brewing

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 