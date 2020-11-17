Tamil Nadu Election: Not yet decided on launching new party, says M K Alagiri

Refuting reports that he was planning to launch a new political party, expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Tuesday said he has not yet taken a decision on the issue and termed as “joke” reports of his joining the BJP.

I have not yet taken a decision on launching a political party. I will discuss with my supporters and take a decision on their inputs. I might meet them in December or in January,” Alagiri said. He was referring to reports that he will meet his supporters on November 20.

BJP sources also said there was no scheduled meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Alagiri during the former's visit to Chennai on November 21.

To a question on state BJP chief L Murugan extending an invitation to Alagiri to join the party, Alagiri said it was his opinion. “Some people are cracking a joke that I am joining BJP,” Alagiri said.

Alagiri, elder son of Karunanidhi, was expelled from DMK in 2014 and has been maintaining a low-profile since then. After his father's death in 2018, Alagiri extended an olive branch to his younger brother and DMK President M K Stalin by publicly announcing that he was ready to accept his leadership.