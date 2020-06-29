Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the Covid-19 lockdown across the state till July 31, hours after an expert committee of doctors said they have not recommended against the measure. The complete lockdown that is in force in this metropolis, parts of three neighbouring districts and the whole of Madurai city, has also been extended till July 5.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said e-pass will be mandatory for inter-district and inter-state travel movement, while a temporary ban on public transport within districts will also be imposed from July 1 to July 15. Ban on inter-state public transport will continue to remain, the announcement said.

A host of restrictions have been allowed in Chennai, the hotspot of coronavirus in the state with over 55,000 cases, from July 6. The relaxations that were in force in Madurai till a complete lockdown came into force on June 25 would continue from July 6.

In Chennai and parts of three districts, which are under complete lockdown, stand-alone textile and jewelry showrooms will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff from July 6, while restaurants can open their doors for service with 50 per cent occupancy. Autorickshaws and taxis can ply on the roads, mutton shops and fish stalls can open from July 6 in Chennai.

These relaxations apply only to outside of containment zones. In the rest of the state, from July 6, a host of activities have been allowed by the state government.