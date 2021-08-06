Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 23, bans entry to places of worship on weekends

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till August 23, according to news agency ANI.
It also banned people from offering prayers in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller
The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics
California's largest wildfire destroys historic town
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze