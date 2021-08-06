Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 23

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 23, bans entry to places of worship on weekends

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 19:00 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till August 23, according to news agency ANI.

It also banned people from offering prayers in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 