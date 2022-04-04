Tamil Nadu forms advisory council to develop Federal Fiscal Model

Tamil Nadu government on Monday constituted an advisory council to develop a Federal Fiscal Model with renowned experts on legislation involving revenue and taxation, including GST, as promised in the 2022-2023 Budget.

The six-member committee will be headed by Arvind P Datar, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. K Vaitheeswaran and G Natarajan, Advocate, Madras High Court, Suresh Raman, Vice President and Region Head, TCS – Service Sector, Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Limited, and K Velmurugan, President, Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) are the members of the committee.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) N Muruganandam said the committee has been established in line with an announcement made by Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while presenting the 2022-2023 budget on March 18.

Muruganandam said the council will develop a Federal Fiscal Model with renowned experts on legislation involving revenue and taxation (including GST).

While presenting the Budget, Rajan had said the government laid out our five key initiatives for systemic improvements to enhance administrative skills -- Union-States Fiscal Relations, Data-Centric Governance, Government Assets & Risk Management, Increased Accountability & Productivity and fortifying the role of the Legislature.

“We have taken many steps on each one of these dimensions including the formation of a Special Advisory Committee on Federal Fiscal Relations, significant progress on the Tamil Nadu Data Purity Project and reforming the Internal Audit system in the State,” he had said.

