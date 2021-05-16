TN forms legislators' consultative committee on Covid

Tamil Nadu forms legislators' consultative committee on Covid-19

The committee will meet periodically to discuss ways and means to control Covid-19

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 16 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 22:11 ist
Stalin file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday constituted a committee of legislators, headed by him, to provide suggestions to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Former Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, who spearheaded the Covid-19 containment efforts in the AIADMK regime, and Dr N Ezhilan of the DMK are some of the prominent members of the 13-member committee.

The committee, which is represented by all political parties whose members were elected to the assembly, will meet periodically to discuss ways and means to control Covid-19, Stalin said in a statement.

Besides Vijayabaskar and Ezhilan, the committee has another doctor Sathan Thirumalaikumar of the MDMK. The Constitution of the committee is one of the decisions taken at the all-party meeting chaired by Stalin on May 13.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Stalin
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

 