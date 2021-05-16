Tamil Nadu forms legislators' consultative committee on Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday constituted a committee of legislators, headed by him, to provide suggestions to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Former Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, who spearheaded the Covid-19 containment efforts in the AIADMK regime, and Dr N Ezhilan of the DMK are some of the prominent members of the 13-member committee.

The committee, which is represented by all political parties whose members were elected to the assembly, will meet periodically to discuss ways and means to control Covid-19, Stalin said in a statement.

Besides Vijayabaskar and Ezhilan, the committee has another doctor Sathan Thirumalaikumar of the MDMK. The Constitution of the committee is one of the decisions taken at the all-party meeting chaired by Stalin on May 13.