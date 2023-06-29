Tamil Nadu gets new Chief Secretary, DGP

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday named seasoned bureaucrat Shiv Das Meena and senior police officer Shankar Jiwal as the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police respectively. They will succeed V Irai Anbu and C Sylendra Babu who will retire from service on Friday.

Both Meena and Jiwal will assume office on Friday. Irai Anbu and Babu, known for their integrity and no-nonsense approach, were appointed to their respective posts in May and June 2021 after the DMK government assumed office.

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin slams PM Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

Meena, who belongs to the 1989 batch, is currently the Municipal Administration Secretary, while Jiwal is the Commissioner of Police, Chennai. The government announced the new appointments in separate orders.

With Jiwal heading the police force, IPS officer Sandeep Rai Rathore will be the new Commissioner of Police, Chennai. The DGP will have a fixed tenure of two years and Jiwal’s name was chosen after the Union Government approved a list of nominees sent by the state government.