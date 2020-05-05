Tamil Nadu gives home quarantine option to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms

Tamil Nadu, which continues to report hundreds of fresh COVID-19 patients every day, on Tuesday came out with the option of home isolation for coronavirus patients clinically categorised as “very mild or pre-symptomatic” provided they have required facilities at their homes.

The latest move by the government, which has issued detailed guidelines, is aimed at ensuring over-crowding in hospitals that are already filled with COVID-19 patients.

The Government Order dated May 4 comes at a time the administration is shifting mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients from four designated COVID-19 hospitals here to “treatment centers” to ensure hospital beds are available for patients who need critical care.

Immediately after the guidelines were made public, the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) identified at least 10 patients who fulfill the criteria and sent them to their respective homes for isolation. KMC dean Dr. P Vasanthamani told DH that these patients have already been treated for five days and were sent home after briefing about the guidelines and things to take care of during home isolation.

“The patients were allowed to leave only after they signed the declaration form that they fulfill all the conditions imposed in the guidelines. And we will begin sending asymptomatic patients who cannot afford home quarantine to treatment centers from Wednesday,” the college dean said.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 3,550 COVID-19 patients and has ramped up its testing capacity in the past few days by testing more than 12,000 samples a day. The state has 50 testing labs and designated hospitals in almost all districts, while it is also setting up treatment centers or quarantine facilities in district headquarters and other areas to meet any exigency.

With the cases increasing every day and new clusters emerging, the government felt the need to follow guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that had recommended home quarantine of “very mild or pre-symptomatic” COVID-19 patients.

Health Secretary Dr. Beela Rajesh said the option of home isolation for “very mild/pre-symptomatic” COVID-19 cases was based on a proposal from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The guideline says one can opt for home quarantine once the treating doctor assigns a patient as a “very mild case or pre-symptomatic case”. The patient needs to sign a declaration form, the guidelines say.

A well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet, a caregiver who should be round the clock, and “a communication link” between the caregiver and hospital are some of the conditions that need to be followed by those opting for home isolation.

Besides, the caregiver and the patient need to take prescribed tablets and kabasura kudineer (a herbal drink) and download Arogya Setu mobile application “which should remain active at all times.” Other conditions include self-monitoring of daily temperature and wearing a triple-layer mask all the time.

“Patients under home isolation end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and a medical officer certifies the patient to be free of infection after laboratory testing,” the guidelines said.