Tamil Nadu government allows 100% occupancy in theatres and multiplexes

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres and multiplexes across the state keeping in mind new movie releases during Pongal festivities. The decision by the state government evoked much criticism from the people who questioned why the administration was keen on “adding more Covid-19 clusters.”

Two movies – Master by popular actor Vijay and T R Silambarasan's Eeswaran -- are scheduled to be released for Pongal festivities that begin on January 13 and producers of both films had appealed to the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Vijay had met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami last week to relax the 50 per cent occupancy rules in theatres and allow theatres to admit audience to their full capacity.

“The seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued already,” an order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said.

The order added that precautionary measures need to prevent Covid-19 will be screened in all theatres. The state government had allowed reopening of theatres in November to enable new releases during Deepavali festival. However, several theatres and multiplexes closed within a few weeks due to low occupancy.

The decision by the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy comes at a time the state has been adding new Covid-19 clusters. In the past weeks, the state had one cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, and one in Chennai involving five-star hotels.

As the order was released, many took to Twitter to condemn the government's decision as “irresponsible” and sought to know why the administration was keen on filling the coffers of the producers rather than keeping safety of citizens in mind. While actors, producers, and directors welcomed the move, doctors scoffed at the decision.

“Wow. Priorities of the government. The government didn't & wouldn't take responsibility for spread of infection. In case of another cluster the government would blame the people. This government has been successfully running away from its responsibilities,” Yazhini P M, a doctor by profession, wrote on Twitter.

Another doctor Sumanth C Raman said it was an extremely unwise decision. “Hope people are more sensible and stay away. 2.5 hours in a closed room with hundred others at close range is a text book super spreader situation,” he said.