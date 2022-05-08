Tamil Nadu government buckles under pressure; allows pattina pravesam in centuries-old mutt

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed the conduct of pattina pravesam at the centuries-old Shaivite mutt in Dharumapuram in Mayiladuthurai district in the Cauvery delta region on May 22 by revoking the ban on the event citing human rights violation.

The ban imposed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Mayiladuthurai had triggered a massive row with political parties and other Shaivite mutts in Tamil Nadu accusing the ruling DMK government of “hurting” Hindu sentiments by trying to the stop age-old tradition of carrying the mutt’s head on a palanquin as part of the annual festival.

Pattina pravesam is held every year at the Dharumapuram Adheenam as part of its 10-day celebrations in the memory of Guru Gnanasambandar, who founded the mutt in the 16th century.

As the mutt gears up to conduct the festival, J Balaji, RDO, Mayiladuthurai, issued an order, last week, imposing a ban on the event after Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent part of the ruling DMK, objected to the mutt head being carried on a palanquin by others.

After the order triggered an outrage, heads of various Shaivite mutts in Tamil Nadu called on Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, ostensibly to wish him on completing his first year in office, and asked him to revoke the ban. It is believed that Stalin assured the delegation that “good news” was on the anvil.

On Sunday, the RDO issued an order allowing the event to take place on the scheduled date, rescinding the previous one issued by him. “The Chief Minister gave an oral assurance to us on allowing pattina pravesam of the mutt,” Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal, adheenam (head) of the Dharumapuram Mutt, told reporters on Sunday morning.

The development – the RDO banning the event – came weeks after the mutt hosted Governor R N Ravi with whom the Tamil Nadu government is locked in a running battle.

Separately, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) minister P K Sekarbabu said the adheenams will be advised to conduct “other events” in place of pattina pravesam in the future. The issue resonated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly last week with Sekarbabu assuring that a “good solution” would be found soon.

BJP took up the issue outside the Assembly as well with state unit chief K Annamalai vowing to turn up at the mutt on May 22 to personally carry the palanquin. On Sunday, Annamalai took to Twitter to announce that he will participate in the event as a “follower.”

Representatives from 50-60 families who have built houses on the land given by the mutt carry the adheenam on a palanquin every year – this low-key event has now gained prominence thanks to the government order and political parties making it an issue.

“We are receiving messages from several people who are expressing their interest in participating in the ceremony. We are trying to make arrangements to accommodate more people,” the adheenam said.

The Dharumapuram mutt, which was established by Guru Gnanasambandar in the 16th century, has brought out various hymns in Tamil in praise of Lord Shiva. The mutt also manages several temples in the Cauvery delta region.