Tamil Nadu: Government bus knocks down, kills sanitation worker couple

Two sanitation workers died after a government bus hit the cycle they were riding on while heading for work here on Wednesday, police said. The couple, employed as contract workers, were going to attend duty on their cycle when the accident occurred around 5.30 am in Puluvampatti panchayat on the outskirts of the city, they further said.
The couple -- Rajendran and Devi -- fell down upon impact and died on the spot, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital here, they said.
The bus driver apparently did not know that the cycle got knocked down and he continued his onward journey, police said. Bus driver Kuberan later surrendered in a nearby police station. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.
