Tamil Nadu: Govt bus kills sanitation worker couple

Tamil Nadu: Government bus knocks down, kills sanitation worker couple

The bus driver apparently did not know that the cycle got knocked down and he continued his onward journey

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu,
  • Jan 04 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 15:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two sanitation workers died after a government bus hit the cycle they were riding on while heading for work here on Wednesday, police said. The couple, employed as contract workers, were going to attend duty on their cycle when the accident occurred around 5.30 am in Puluvampatti panchayat on the outskirts of the city, they further said.

The couple -- Rajendran and Devi -- fell down upon impact and died on the spot, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital here, they said.

Read | Woman on bicycle hit by car, dragged for 200 metres in UP

The bus driver apparently did not know that the cycle got knocked down and he continued his onward journey, police said. Bus driver Kuberan later surrendered in a nearby police station. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Accident
India News

What's Brewing

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 