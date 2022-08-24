Tamil Nadu government releases glossary of terms to identify LGBTQA+ people with dignity

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order to publish a glossary of Tamil terms to address members of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a Times of India report.

The decision was taken after the Madras High Court suggested that a list of terms be made to address people of the community with dignity.

It will be a first for India where the government will make it mandatory for all forums, including the media, to address the community using specific terms published in the gazette.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the suggestion during the hearing of a plea by a lesbian couple who alleged police harassment and sought protection from family members.

The counsel for the state presented a copy of the order issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department in court on Monday.

"It is made clear that all concerned, including the press, must take note of the notification published in the gazette on Aug. 20 and address persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community by using only the notified terms wherever required," said Justice Anand Venkatesh.