TN govt releases glossary to identify LGBTQA+ people

Tamil Nadu government releases glossary of terms to identify LGBTQA+ people with dignity

It will be a first for India where the govt will make it mandatory for all forums to address the community using specific terms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order to publish a glossary of Tamil terms to address members of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a Times of India report.

The decision was taken after the Madras High Court suggested that a list of terms be made to address people of the community with dignity. 

It will be a first for India where the government will make it mandatory for all forums, including the media, to address the community using specific terms published in the gazette. 

Also Read: LGBTQ rights across the globe: Marriage to death penalty

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the suggestion during the hearing of a plea by a lesbian couple who alleged police harassment and sought protection from family members. 

The counsel for the state presented a copy of the order issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department in court on Monday. 

"It is made clear that all concerned, including the press, must take note of the notification published in the gazette on Aug. 20 and address persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community by using only the notified terms wherever required," said Justice Anand Venkatesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madras High Court
LGBTQAI+
Tamil Nadu
India News

What's Brewing

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 