Tamil Nadu government says no to Ganesha idols in public spaces amid pandemic

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public places can not be allowed in view of the pandemic and advised people to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22.

In view of the present curbs to tackle the spread of coronavirus and considering public good, putting up statues and public worship of Lord Vinayaka in public places and processions to immerse the idols later, "could not be permitted," the government said in an official release.

Hence, people should celebrate the festival in their homes, the government added.

When members of the public visit markets to buy things necessary for the festival, they should follow anti-Covid-19 norms like social distancing.

Similarly, during visits to small temples, which have been permitted to open in the state, people must follow anti-virus regulations.

Ganesh or Vinayaka Chaturthi is among the popular festivals in Tamil Nadu.