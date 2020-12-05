TN govt seeks Rs 3,758 cr as Nivar relief from Centre

Tamil Nadu government seeks Rs 3,758 crore as 'Nivar' relief from Centre

Nivar, which ravaged at least 18 coastal districts, had caused widespread damage to crops and property, when it crossed the coast between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 05 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 22:59 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre to provide a financial assistance of Rs 3,758 crore for relief and restoration work in the cyclone 'Nivar'-ravaged districts of the state.

The sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations and infrastructure of various government departments, including TANGEDCO and civic bodies, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udayakumar said on Saturday.

This was conveyed to the visiting Central team when it held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat here, the Minister told reporters.

The state officials, following an instruction from the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, briefed the team about the losses and sought immediate disbursal of Rs 3,108 crore to take up the restoration work without delay.

"We have sought Rs 650 crore as temporary relief and Rs 3,108 crore for taking up relief and restoration work on a permanent basis," Udayakumar said.

Nivar, which ravaged at least 18 coastal districts, had caused widespread damage to crops and property, when it crossed the coast between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on November 26.

The eight-member team, which arrived this evening, split into two groups to assess the damage in south and north Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts.

The team would wrap up the visit by holding a discussion with the Chief Minister on December 8, Udayakumar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Nivar
K Palaniswami
relief

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

NASA shares epic clip of Sun's journey in last 22 years

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

Want to keep large amounts of data safe? Consider NAS

 