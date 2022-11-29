Tamil Nadu government should probe security lapse during PM’s July visit: State BJP chief Annamalai 

Alleging “major security lapse” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state in July for the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday knocked at the doors of Governor R N Ravi demanding that he ask for an “impartial” probe on the matter and “suitable action” against those at fault.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, state BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used during Modi’s visit to the state on July 28 were “not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement.”

“By compromising on the security devices, the state government has not just goofed up in ensuring a vital area is sanitised before a VVIP's visit but has also missed providing the security personnel on the field with functional security devices, thus putting to risk our Honourable Prime Minister,” he said.

Modi inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28 in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Annamalai’s claims come days after a web portal run by whistleblower Savukku Shankar reported that there was a “serious security lapse” during the PM's July visit.

In Tuesday’s memorandum, Annamalai also told the Governor that the problem is also manifested in other places of strategic importance, such as temples, monuments, government offices and places with large public gatherings. “We are given to understand that the security devices installed in these areas will also need a thorough audit,” he added.

The former IPS officer also reminded the Governor about the BJP’s memorandum alleging the involvement of ADGP (Intelligence), Davidson Devasirvatham, in the fake passport scam and complained that the state government has not initiated any action against him.

“He continues to head a very sensitive department which continues to fail in its basic duty of protecting our state and its citizens. Law and order of the state is deteriorating with every passing day,” he said, adding that the state government had not attended to “specific intelligence input” shared by Central agencies, which resulted in the Coimbatore suicide bomb attack.

“Prior to that, the violence in Kallakurichi and the PFI bombing in 19 different places only prove the complacency of the state government. The DMK government in power continues to use the state intelligence department to settle their political scores, not for professional reasons,” Annamalai said.

Contending that the Tamil Nadu police sent a circular to police stations demanding a status report of all security devices after the July lapse, Annamalai said this exercise should have been carried out before the PM’s visit to the state.

“We requested the Governor to kindly instruct the state government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and suitable action be initiated against those found guilty. We also requested that an independent audit be conducted on the present inventory of security devices,” Annamalai added.