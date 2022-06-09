Tamil Nadu government tells collectors to ensure classrooms are free of debris and cobwebs

As government schools are set to reopen for the 2022-2023 academic year on June 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has written to district collectors asking them to take steps to present a “pleasant appearance” to the students by ensuring that the school premises and classrooms are “clean” and free of debris and cobwebs.

In a two-page letter, Irai Anbu, a prolific writer and a motivational speaker, asked the district administrations to seek the support of NGOs and individuals in mobilising sufficient resources for equipping the institution, while asking them to ensure that the help is in the “form of kind and not in the form of money.”

Cleaning the classrooms of debris and cobwebs, giving a fresh coat of paint to blackboards, maintaining laboratories by repairing the fixtures in an appropriate manner, painting the furniture with varnish, discarding broken furniture, repairing the washrooms and levelling of playgrounds are some of the suggestions that the Chief Secretary gave to district collectors.

He also asked the district collectors to send a completion report to him regarding the steps taken for converting every school into a “beautiful abode for students to study and prosper.”

“The facade of the room should be painted and all waste materials should be disposed, including the fallen leaves and the broken branches inside the premises. The noon meal centre should be whitewashed and the utensils used for cooking can be replaced by way of public contributions,” he added.

He also asked the district collectors to a 'Clean School Campaign' in all government schools to make them more vibrant and clean, noting that an appropriate learning environment will enhance the quality of education and “curriculum will become a celebration.”

The Chief Secretary also suggested organising Cleanliness campaigns for a week in all the schools by involving the CEOs, DEOs and other officials of the Education Department. “Dedicated Headmasters can make a lot of difference in the environment of a school,” he said.

Irai Anbu said there are many sincere headmasters who have already involved NGOs, service organisations and the corporate sector effectively to maintain the schools in a neat and clean manner and that many of them consider the schools as extension of their homes and maintain them with utmost care.

“There should be a system of assessing the best kept schools in the District and Headmasters should be rewarded during the Independence Day celebrations,” he told the collectors.

On public contributions, he advised the district collectors to accept them only in the form of kind and any collection done in this regard may lead to misappropriation and if not, at least misinformation about the expenditure incurred.

He also asked the district collectors to document the developments for posterity as it may be helpful in repeating this exercise before the beginning of every academic year.