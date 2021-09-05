Tamil Nadu government to start 10 arts and science colleges

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department that manages over 44,000 temples and trusts in Tamil Nadu will spend Rs 150 crore to establish 10 arts and science colleges in the state. With this, the number of colleges run by the department will go up to 15.

The department will also set up new libraries in the state besides renovating the existing ones by upgrading their infrastructure. Presenting the department’s policy note in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday, HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu made a slew of announcements including setting up of medical centres at popular pilgrim centres in the state.

HR & CE, which was relegated to the backseat in many governments, has assumed the centre stage ever since the DMK dispensation came to power in May this year.

The government appointed 24 non-Brahmin priests, implementing in toto a government order issued by the then M Karunanidhi-led cabinet in 2007, and has now decided to revive six Archakar Payirchi Palli (Priest Training Schools) as part of its efforts to ensure social justice, a core principle of the Dravidian movement.

Sekarbabu said the new arts and science colleges will come up at Vilathikulam, Lalgudi, Kadayam, Tiruchengode, Kolathur, Kilpauk, Lalgudi, Kalasapakkam, Anaikattu, and Thoppampatti. The minister said the department will also spend Rs 25 crore in improving infrastructure and sports facilities in colleges and schools run by the department.

In a new scheme, Sekarbabu said medical centres will be set up at 10 temples in the state which will have medical staff to provide first-aid to devotees in case of any emergency. Besides, the HR & CE department will also construct 22 marriage hails, while it will spend Rs 1.5 crore to develop the six training schools for priests.