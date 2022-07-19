Tamil Nadu Governor announces essay competition for students; stokes row

Opening yet another issue with the DMK government, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has announced a state-level essay competition for school and college students on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence through the Central Institute of Classical Tamil and Dr MGR Medical University.

This is the first time that the Governor has announced a competition for students in Tamil Nadu and it isn’t surprising from Ravi as he has been needling the DMK government on a host of matters, including the sensitive language issue and Hindi imposition. In his Republic Day message, the Governor had indirectly batted for introduction of Hindi in the state, where “imposition” of the language has been opposed since the 1960s.

A press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said students from 6th to 12th standards can participate in the school-level competition and send their essays on ‘My favourite freedom fighter’, while college-level students can send their entries on the topic, ‘India to become the world leader by 2047’.

While the Tamil entries by school and college students have to be sent to the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, an institute of the Union Government, the English essays will have to be addressed to Dr MGR Medical University of which the Governor is the Chancellor.

“Two committees of eminent persons - one for Tamil and another for English - will evaluate the essay,” the release said, adding that two committees will recommend three winners in each category. The prizes and certificates will be awarded during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, the release added.

The governor’s unilateral announcement is the latest confrontation between him and the DMK government – the two clashed bitterly on the issue of exemption for NEET, and on Ravi’s comments on Dravidianism. Though the government hasn’t yet made its stand clear on the issue, DMK’s allies aren’t very enthused with the move and want Chief Minister M K Stalin to adopt a strategy to counter the Governor’s “interference” in administration.

Villupuram MP and general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) told DH that the Constitution of India doesn’t grant any “special powers” to the Governor as he is just a representative of the Union Government in the state.

“Governor has no powers. It is just a ceremonial post and those occupying the chair should understand this instead of interfering in the functioning of elected governments. Anything that the governor does other than powers vested with him under the Constitution is illegal. He should understand that,” Ravikumar said.

The VCK MP also said Stalin knows very well the ways and means to take on the Governor who is trying to poke his nose into the decisions and functioning of a government duly elected by the people.

In a statement, the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) said the Governor shows “scant respect for the people’s mandate” and is campaigning against the policies of the elected government of the state of Tamil Nadu.

“The present Governor is taking the law in his own hands and conducts himself as an extra constitutional authority. He has now gone too far to organise essay competitions to mark the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence,” Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, SPCSS-TN, said.

He also asked the Governor to respect the Constitution of India by withdrawing the arbitrary announcement for conducting the essay competitions and convey his desire to hold such competition to the state government which will ask the departments concerned to do so.