Tamil Nadu Governor files criminal defamation complaint against DMK spokesman

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint against suspended DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamurthy for making abusive and defamatory speech against him last week.

G Devarajan, Chennai City Public Prosecutor, moved the complaint before the Principal Sessions Judge based on a GO passed by the government giving its nod to file a criminal defamation complaint on behalf of the Governor against Krishnamurthy, who was placed under suspension on January 14 for his remarks against Ravi.

The complaint filed by Governor sought action against Krishnamurthy under sections 499 (imputation of truth which public good requires to be made or published) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing soon. The GO was issued after the police said the speech by Krishnamurthy has been found to be defamatory following the Raj Bhavan’s complaint.

On January 14, the Raj Bhavan filed a complaint with the Chennai Police seeking action against Krishnamurthy for using “intimidatory, defamatory and abusive words” against the Governor.

In the video, Krishnamurthy was heard using abusive language against the Governor amid a faceoff between the latter and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists there so that they will gun you down,” the DMK functionary says in his speech.

In his complaint addressed to the Commissioner of Police, S Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, had said Krishnamurthy should be booked under 124 (assaulting president, governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ramasamy said a video of Krishnamurthy using “most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation” against the Governor has gone viral on social media and attached a clip in the complaint.

“I am to further state that the abusive and intimidatory speech of the speaker attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, 1870 besides other relevant sections of law. Hence, it is requested to take appropriate action against the individual at the earliest,” the complaint had added.

The standoff between the Governor and DMK government intensified earlier this week after the former deviated from the address prepared by the government in the Assembly. Stalin then moved a resolution to take on record only the transcript circulated among legislators leading to the Governor walking out of the House in a huff.