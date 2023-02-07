Tamil Nadu Governor’s media advisor accused of assaulting cab driver

A personal staff of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been accused of assaulting a cab driver after he objected to the guest seeking multiple stops on the journey from airport.

The cab driver, Thirunavukarasu, has preferred a complaint with the police, who are yet to file an FIR.

However, police sources told DH that a Community services register (CSR) has been registered in the case.

Thirugnana Sambandam, Advisor -- Media & Communication to Ravi, took a cab booked via online from the Chennai airport to Mugalivakkam on Monday. Once he got into the cab, the official is believed to have asked the driver to stop at multiple places, including an ATM to drop cash and meeting his friend.

The driver, at one point, objected to the multiple stoppages as sought by the governor’s advisor following which an argument ensued between the two. Thirunavukarasu, in his complaint, has alleged that Thirugnana Sambandam attacked him twice when he refused to comply with the requests and threatened him of dire consequences if he reported the incident.

A purported video on the incident also shows the driver and the governor’s staff involved in a verbal duel. At one point, Thirugnana Sambandam is seen asking the driver to stop recording but to no avail. He is also seen asking the driver to delete the video and claims that he was only trying to stop the vehicle from fleeing.

The driver, who sought police help by dialling 100, narrated the incident to police and expressed his interest to file a complaint. However, no FIR has been registered so far by the police in the incident.

Thirunavukarasu said his only mistake was asking Thirugnana Sambandam to book another cab instead of making him wait for a long time. “He slapped twice and said he was a big official. He began the argument and he assaulted me,” the driver claimed, adding that he was driving the cab for the past two years and no guest had ever complained against him.