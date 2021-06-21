Tamil Nadu Governor's speech stresses on state autonomy and federalism

Harping on to federalism, the M K Stalin-led Government in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it was committed to achieving its “ultimate goal of greater autonomy” for states and establishment of “true federalism” at the Union level through constitutional means.

The customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit during the first session of the 16th Assembly devoted a significant portion to emphasise on the ruling party’s well-stated positions on ensuring social justice, State autonomy, continuing with the 69 per cent reservation and exemption from NEET.

The Governor’s address, first after DMK stormed to power in May, used the term Ondriya Arasu (Union Government) and not Madhiya Arasu (Central Government) as it was referred to during the previous AIADMK and DMK regimes. Ever since Stalin took over as Chief Minister, the DMK government has been referring to the Centre as the Union Government quoting the Constitution which says India is a “Union of States”.

“This Government is guided by the spirit of the Dravidian Movement and identifies social justice, gender equality, economic equity, opportunity-for-all through reservations, and progress through education and social reforms as its core values. These values will drive every action, every legislation, every scheme, and every initiative of this Government,” Purohit said.

Contending that “strong states” are needed to create a “strong Union”, the Governor declared that the government stands “fully committed to achieving its ultimate goal of greater autonomy for states” and establishment of true federalism at the Union level through constitutional means.

“This Government will staunchly stand in defence of the rights of the states and constitutionally oppose any infringement of such rights. At the same time, we will maintain a cordial relationship with the Union Government as partners in the process of nation-building, in line with our policy of extending our hand in friendship, even as we speak up for our rights,” the Governor said.

The DMK’s emphasis on federalism and resorting to the use of the term ‘Ondriya Arasu’ had already irked the BJP, which sees “ulterior motives” in the new government’s action. The ruling party has been a strong advocate of state autonomy and greater devolution of powers to states since it formed its first government in 1967.

Purohit said providing clean administration was the government’s “highest priority” and promised to “revitalise” the LokAyukta and “energising” the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to expeditiously deal with pending complaints. He also said the Right to Services Act will be introduced to streamline the delivery of various public services by Government agencies.

The government nudged the Union Government to reject the Mekedatu Project proposed by Karnataka, which it said violates a judgement of the Supreme Court, while it will seek permission to carry out remaining works for strengthening the Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala. It also announced the expedition of the Cauvery-Gundaru link project being opposed by Karnataka.

Purohit also said the government was committed to promoting transparency and accountability in temple management while handing out an assurance that assets, lands and properties of temples will be protected. “A State Level Advisory Committee for all major Hindu temples will be constituted to enhance facilities for devotees, improve the maintenance of temples and to advise on related issues,” the Governor said.

The governor also said the government is determined to transform Tamil Nadu into a state with a “society with self-respect, with an empowered citizenry enjoying their rights, and which is prosperous in all respects, as envisioned by Thanthai Periyar.”