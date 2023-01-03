Tamil Nadu govt begins distribution of Pongal gift

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday began distributing tokens for collecting the Pongal gift hamper ahead of its launch by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 9. The tokens are being distributed to all 2 crore rice card ration card holders across the state who are eligible to get the Pongal gift.

The hamper will contain 1 kg each of raw rice, and sugar, a sugarcane and Rs 1,000 in cash. The government reverted to doling out Rs 1,000 after several complaints were lodged last year over the quality of the provision items distributed in the kit.

This year too, the government came under criticism for not including sugarcane in the hamper from opposition parties who threatened a massive protest. However, the government made a U-turn and included sugarcane last week.

The same day, ministers will launch the distribution in districts," a government official said.

The gift hampers will be handed over to beneficiaries on the receipt of the tokens at ration shops. “We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the distribution is smooth, and it gets over before Pongal festivities begin on January 14,” the official added.

Sources said the decision to dole out Rs 1,000 in cash in lieu of provisions used for Pongal dishes was taken due to popular demand. “Last year, there were complaints about the quality of the items distributed. So, we decided to give cash instead of products,” another official said.