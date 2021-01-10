Tamil Nadu govt college students to get free data for online classes

The Tamil Nadu government will provide 2GB free data every day from January to April to nearly 10 lakh students studying in government, aided colleges and those availing scholarships in self-financing colleges, to enable them to attend online classes.

In a statement on Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said a free data card of 2 GB per day capacity will be provided to over 9.69 lakh college students to enable them to attend online classes till April this year.

He said the move would help students currently attending classes online due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Students studying in government and aided arts and sciences colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions will benefit from the move, the chief minister said, adding that ELCOT will provide the data cards.

The move comes four months before the state goes to elections.