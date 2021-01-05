Tamil Nadu govt declares 'Thai Poosam' a public holiday

Thaipoosam, a festival associated with Lord Murugan and celebrated by Tamils across the globe, was on Tuesday added to the list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu, just months before the state goes to assembly elections.

The announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is politically significant as it comes months after the BJP took out a 'Vetrivel Yatra' to six abodes of Lord Murugan, in a bid to make inroads in the state.

Thaipoosam, which is celebrated during the Tamil month of Thai (mid-Jan to mid-Feb), commemorates Parvathi handing over a spear (vel) to Murugan to enable him to vanquish evil demons. Thaipoosam also marks the birthday of Lord Murugan and this year the festival falls on January 28.

“During my visits to districts, people requested me that the government should declare Thaipoosam as a public holiday as is the case in countries like Sri Lanka and Mauritius. After going through their request, I have directed that January 28 be declared as a public holiday. Thaipoosam will henceforth be added to the list of public holidays,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Lord Murugan, who is believed to have lived in six abodes in the present-day Tamil Nadu, is considered the native God of Tamils. While the BJP demanded that Thaipoosam be declared a public holiday during the Vel Yatra, Tamil nationalist outfit Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) was the first to make such a demand to the Tamil Nadu government.

Hours after Palaniswami's statement, Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan claimed credit for the government's decision. The BJP had hoped to capitalize on a controversy owing to a YouTube channel uploading a derogatory video on Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Though the Tamil Nadu Police arrested members of the YouTube channel and the investigation is on, the BJP's efforts to keep the issue alive and gain political mileage out of it failed. The yatra was part of BJP's concerted efforts to project it as an alternative to the Dravidian majors – DMK and AIADMK – by tapping into every major community and attempting a social engineering formula.