Tamil Nadu govt holds review meeting on law and order situation

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police of 17 districts on the law and order situation in the wake of incidents of petrol bombs being hurled at properties belonging to BJP leaders and the Madras High Court allowing RSS’ march in several places of the state on October 2.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu chaired the meeting along with senior officials as reports of petrol bombs being hurled at residences of BJP leaders continued to emerge from various parts of the state, including in Chennai. Though no one was injured in the attacks, at least half a dozen such incidents were reported since Friday morning.

At the review meeting attended by collectors and SPs from 17 districts, Irai Anbu is believed to have discussed the law and order situation, especially in the wake of the Madras High Court order asking police to permit RSS’ march on October 2. The RSS had knocked at the doors of the judiciary against refusal of permission by the Tamil Nadu police for the march scheduled on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The judge had last week asked the state government to grant permission for the march before September 28. RSS wants to hold the march this year to commemorate its founding day, B R Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary, and 75 years of India’s Independence.

Saturday also saw TN BJP chief K Annamalai submitting a petition to Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu seeking protection for BJP and RSS leaders in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating and demanded that the police take steps to restore it.