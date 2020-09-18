Tamil Nadu: Govt hospital treating Covid-19 patients wins award

Two hospitals from Tamil Nadu – one owned by the government and another from the private sector – were on Friday chosen for the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) healthcare worker and workplace safety competition award for their work during Covid-19.

The Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai, which is one of the designated Covid-19 hospitals in the state, was chosen as the First in the category of large health care institutions. Vellore-based Christian Medical College (CMC) bagged the award in the very large health care institutions.

The Omandurar Multi-speciality hospital was established in 2011 after converting the Tamil Nadu Secretariat-cum-Assembly premises built by the DMK regime.

“Thanks all - this was the competition - CAHO Healthcare Worker/ Workplace Safety Competition Award Winner: Govt. Omandurar Medical College, TN,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan tweeted. The hospital has so far treated over 18,000 Covid-19 patients.

In a statement, the hospital said over 100 medical institutes participated in the competition announced by CAHO in association with ICMR-NIOH. “This is great recognition for the treatment being provided by the doctors,” the statement added.