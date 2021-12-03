Tamil Nadu govt mandates qualifying in Tamil for government jobs

In a major step towards ensuring that the state’s youth get preferential treatment in government jobs, the Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for candidates appearing for all competitive exams run by various recruitment boards to qualify in Tamil.

The GO (government order) is in line with an announcement made by Finance and Human Resources Development Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on the floor of the Tamil Nadu assembly in September that the government will ensure that 100% jobs in government offices and firms owned by it are occupied by youth from the state.

The GO signed by Mythili K Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resources Department said getting 40 marks in the Tamil qualifying exam is mandatory to land in a government job in the state.

The rule will apply to candidates applying for jobs for which exams are conducted by various recruitment agencies of the state.

“As far as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is concerned, Tamil qualifying paper is being made mandatory. The question paper will be set as per the standard of 10th standard and the minimum qualifying mark is 40,” the GO said.

It added that the papers of other subjects will be evaluated only if the candidate passes the Tamil qualifying paper. Rajendran further said the GO comes into effect immediately.

The move was necessitated, according to the government, as many persons residing outside the state who do not know Tamil were qualified for positions in organisations run by the state government.

The DMK had made appointment of those from north India in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) an election issue and promised to ensure that state government jobs are filled only by youth from the state.

The party had in its election manifesto also promised to enact legislation promising 75% of jobs to locals.

