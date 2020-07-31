3 Chennai Metro stations renamed after Anna, MGR & Jaya

Tamil Nadu govt renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after Anna, MGR & Jaya

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 31 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:20 ist
The Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro' and the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro'.

 The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced renaming of three Metro Rail stations here after late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.'

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee.

He also listed out the steps taken by the AIADMK government under Jayalalithaa in implementing the Metro Rail project in the city.

On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors: Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, spanning 118.9 km.

"The state government has passed orders and we are currently awaiting Central nod and funding," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
J Jayalalithaa
M G Ramachandran

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 