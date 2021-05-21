TN slashes RT-PCR test rates in pvt labs to Rs 900

Tamil Nadu govt slashes RT-PCR test rates in pvt labs to Rs 900

Tamil Nadu has conducted over 2.50 crore RT-PCR samples since the onset of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 21 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 01:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order reducing the price of RT-PCR test conducted in private laboratories in the state to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200.

According to the GO issued by the health department, RT-PCR tests conducted at government laboratories under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have been revised to Rs 550 from the existing Rs 800, and for pooled samples, it has been fixed at Rs 400 from the current Rs 600.

For private laboratories taking up RT-PCR testing, the revised rate is Rs 900, it said. Tamil Nadu has conducted over 2.50 crore RT-PCR samples since the onset of the pandemic last year. On Thursday, the testing of samples reached an all-time high of 1,71,094.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
RT-PCR test
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth

5 Perfect summer desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

 