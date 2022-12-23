Tamil Nadu govt to begin distribution of Pongal gift on January 2

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will on January 2 launch distribution of Pongal gift hampers which includes Rs 1,000 in cash to all rice ration card holders in the state. The government reverted to doling out Rs 1,000 after several complaints were lodged last year over the quality of the provision items distributed in the kit.

The government came under criticism from several political parties, especially the AIADMK, for not adding sugarcane to the Pongal gift hamper. In a statement, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government’s decision to leave sugarcane out of the gift hamper has come as a shock to thousands of farmers who were hoping to sell their produce at a decent rate.

The government said the gift hampers will include 1 kg rice, 1 kg sugar and Rs 1,000 in cash. “The distribution will be launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on January 2. The same day, ministers will launch the distribution in districts,” a statement said.

Sources said the Rs 1,000 in cash was distributed in lieu of provisions used for Pongal dishes due to popular demand. “Last year, there were complaints about the quality of the items distributed. So, we decided to give cash instead of products,” a government official said.

Palaniswami demanded that the government include sugarcane in the hamper immediately. Farmers organisations also condemned the government’s decision and demanded that sugarcane be included and procured from farmers in the state.