Tamil Nadu govt to launch post-Covid-19 clinics

Tamil Nadu government will establish post-Covid clinics at all medical college hospitals run by it to treat patients suffering from complications after recovering from Covid-19 infection.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the post-Covid clinics will have specialist doctors to attend to patients who have developed complications after recovery. Such clinics will be established in all government medical college hospitals, Stalin added.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts 3 Bills, House adjourned sine die

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to Governor’s address, Stalin said the state government machinery was prepared to handle if the third wave of Covid-19 was to hit the state.

He added that the new government added 89,618 beds after it assumed office on May 7.

Stalin also listed the steps taken by his government to tackle the second wave of infections and recalled that he had convened an all-party meeting to discuss ways and means to control the spread.