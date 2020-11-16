Tamil Nadu has over 6.10 crore voters, as per draft electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India on Monday published the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu, according to which the state has a little over 6.10 crore voters.

"As per the draft electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls of 2021, published today, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,10,44,358," an official release said.

There were more women voters -- 3,09,25,603, while the number of male electors stood at 3,01,12,370. There were 6,385 Third Gender voters, it said.

Sholinganallur Assembly segment in the city is the highest electorate in the state with 6,55,366 electors. Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest electorate with 1,73,107 voters.

"The Election Commission of India has announced Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls" with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date, the release said.

Claims and objection may be done between November 16 to December 15, 2020, the release said.