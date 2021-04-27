Tamil Nadu has reported most Covid-19 vaccine wastage: Centre

Tamil Nadu has reported the maximum wastage of Covid-19 vaccines among states amounting to 8.83% of the total 65.28 lakh doses allocated to the state.

Assam ranks second, having wasted 7.7% doses of the 24.81 lakh doses allocated to the state for the vaccination drive against Covid-19, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

Manipur wasted 7.44% of the 4.17 lakh doses allocated to the state followed by Haryana (5.72% of the 41.02 lakh), Punjab (4.98% of the 33.36 lakh), Bihar (4.95% of the 76.5 lakh), Rajasthan (4.24% of the 1.34 crore), Nagaland (4.13% of 3.26 lakh) and Meghalaya (4.01% of the 3.93 lakh).

Gujarat has wasted 3.61% of the 1.27 crore vaccine doses allocated to the state, while Maharashtra has wasted 0.22% of the 1.58 crore doses allocated to it.

Karnataka has wasted 0.14% of the 94.47 lakh doses allocated to the state.

In percentage terms, Lakshadweep wasted the maximum 9.76% of the 45,710 doses allocated to it.

As per the vaccination policy, 10% wastage of doses is permitted but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to states to keep the wastage of vaccines at the minimum.

The ministry said it had allocated 15.65 crore doses of vaccines to the state governments and union territories so far of which a little over one crore doses were still available with the states.

The ministry said an additional 86 lakh doses of vaccines would be supplied to the state and UT governments over the next three days.