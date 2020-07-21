Tamil Nadu Health Secretary’s family members test positive for Covid-19

Four family members of Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan have tested positive for coronavirus and are being treated at a designated Covid-19 hospital run by the government.

Radhakrishnan’s family members receiving treatment at a government facility have come in for praise from the public at a time Ministers and legislators who tested positive for the virus preferred to get treatment in private hospitals.

Radhakrishnan’s in-laws tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and being close contacts of them, the Health Secretary, his wife, and son also gave their swab samples on Monday. While Radhakrishnan tested negative, the samples of his wife and son returned positive.

The Health Secretary said all are being treated at the government-owned King’s Institute, which has now been converted into a Covid-19 hospital. The decision to seek treatment at a government hospital was a discussion point on the social media.

Many pointed out that all 16 legislators, including three ministers, who tested positive for Covid-19 received treatment in private hospitals.