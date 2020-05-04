Tamil Nadu hits highest single-day rise with 527 COVID-19 cases

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market here, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of one person, the government said.

Thirty people were discharged from various hospitals, as the number of those recovered and sent home mounted to 1,409, a bulletin on COVID-19 said. In continuing trend of heavy numbers in the past few days amid stepped up testing, the state reported 527 new cases.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"A large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyambedu market," the bulletin said. Authorities in Cuddalore, over 200 km from here, told PTI that 100 plus samples -taken from those associated with the market - tested positive in their district.

The state's largest vegetable market has emerged as a hotspot for the virus in recent days, prompting authorities to scaledown its operations.