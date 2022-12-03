Tamil Nadu increases monthly pension provided to differently abled to Rs 1,500

Tamil Nadu on Saturday enhanced the monthly pension provided to 4.39 lakh disabled persons, including visually challenged, to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000 which will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 263.58 crore.

Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement on the International Disability Day after distributing welfare measures intended to those with different disabilities here. In his speech at the event, Stalin spoke about the welfare measures that the DMK government has undertaken for the betterment of those with disabilities after it assumed office in May 2021.

He also said the government will create a system that ensures that differently abled people need not go to offices but work from home. It is as part of this effort, Stalin said, that the government has provided laptops and software-based skill development courses to the disabled to ensure that they land in jobs.

“On this day, I would like to make a good announcement for those with disabilities. As many 4.39 lakh persons, including visually challenged, will from January 1, 2023, get Rs 1,500 as monthly pension. The government will spend an additional Rs 263.58 lakh on this,” Stalin added.

He also spoke about the achievements of differently abled people from Tamil Nadu and assured them and budding talents of necessary assistance from the state government. Stalin also spoke about a wooden ramp installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at the Marina Beach to facilitate physically challenged people to get close to the seashore.