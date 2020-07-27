Tamil Nadu issues SOP for return of migrant workers; mandates RT-PCR test, 14-day quarantine

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for companies to bring migrant workers from their native places to the state. The conditions include conducting compulsory RT-PCR tests on them and mandatory 14-day quarantine period even if the samples for Covid-19 return negative.

In a three-page order, the government said employers who wish to bring the workers from their native state should register for e-pass from the respective district administrations and mention their mode of transport and location of the facility where they will be quarantined.

“On arrival in Tamil Nadu, all the individuals have to be tested using RT-PCR method at the cost of the company/manpower agencies. All the individuals who test positive shall be sent to hospital for treatment. All the individuals who test negative shall be sent for room quarantine for 14 days,” the order said.

The place quarantine should be identified by the companies and approved by the respective district collectors. If someone tests negative and develops symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period, he should be tested again, the order says.

Those who complete the quarantine period without any symptoms can be allowed to work in factories by following the standard precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing.

The order also said the place of stay of the employees should be well-ventilated and hygienic, the order said. Over 3 lakh migrant workers have left Tamil Nadu to their native places due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the order said, adding that several companies have made request to bring back their workers to Tamil Nadu.