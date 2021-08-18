Tamil Nadu likely to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1

Tamil Nadu government is likely to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and a formal announcement is likely to be made later this week after consultations with stakeholders.

Anticipating the reopening of schools, the Health Department on Wednesday came out with a Standard operating Procedure (SOP) to followed by all educational institutions in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had last month said the government planned to reopen schools for students belonging to four standards from September 1. The School Education Department has been holding consultations with various stakeholders, officials, and managements of schools on reopening of schools.

“Every opinion expressed by the stakeholders will be considered as this concerns the safety and health of students. We are likely to complete the consultations in the next few days. The Chief Minister will make an announcement on reopening of schools,” a senior official told DH.

The Health Department said it is tentatively proposed that classes for standards 9, 10, 11 and 12 shall be permitted to be conducted in all schools with 50 percent of students at a time. The department asked schools to ensure that sanitizers and soap with water are made available to children and said temperature of every student should be checked before letting him or her into the school.

“Symptomatic students/teachers or staff shall not be allowed inside the campus. All the Public Health Centres (PHCs) should be alerted to handle any suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs,” the department said, adding that sufficient quantity of Vitamin C, multi-vitamin tablets and immune-boosters should be given to children.

The department also said health inspectors, block health supervisors, and non-medical supervisors will be assigned to each and every school, including private institutions, to monitor the follow-up of SOPs.